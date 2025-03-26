CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

