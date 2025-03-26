Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 714,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,336 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 329,870 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in OPKO Health by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,501,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,492,519.52. This represents a 0.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 964,971 shares of company stock worth $1,493,692 in the last 90 days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.70.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

(Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.