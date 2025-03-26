Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

EQX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

