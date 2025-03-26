Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,402.36. The trade was a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

