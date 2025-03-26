Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Energizer by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

