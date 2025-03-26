Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 1,484 OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $203.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OSIS

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.