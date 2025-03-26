Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Shares in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 683.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

