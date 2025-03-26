Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 5,104 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in LivaNova by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

