Cibc World Markets Corp Has $257,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DINO opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

