Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $238,000 in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.55. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 29.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 83.50%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

