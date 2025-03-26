Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $239,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.