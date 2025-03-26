Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $250,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group stock opened at $37.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

