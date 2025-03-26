Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $252,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

VCTR stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $73.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average is $62.54.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.