Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $254,000 in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $20,607,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,499,000 after purchasing an additional 365,434 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after purchasing an additional 154,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,247,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.96. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

