Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $255,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 126,791 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,697.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 125,068 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Independent Bank by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $5,586,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INDB. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

INDB opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.62. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

