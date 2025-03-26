Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $259,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 326,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,964,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 2,856,101 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,602 shares during the period.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42.
Amicus Therapeutics Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.
