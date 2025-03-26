Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $263,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 88,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Down 0.2 %

DIOD opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIOD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.