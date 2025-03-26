Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $264,000 in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $900,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.47. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.36.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.83% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.