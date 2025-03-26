Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $265,000 in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $26.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.56, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

