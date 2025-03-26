Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $269,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.30 million. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran purchased 74,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,401.73. The trade was a 52.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

