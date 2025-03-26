Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $272,000 in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 39,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Alight by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Alight by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,004.68. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

