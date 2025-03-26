Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $287,000 in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.55. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,802.25. This trade represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 17,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $148,945.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,251.83. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 691,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,783. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.