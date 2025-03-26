Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $288,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Terex by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $68.08.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

