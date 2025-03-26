Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $240,000 Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at $785,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in LCI Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCII opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $86.23 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

