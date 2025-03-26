Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $243,000 Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,968 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 67.04%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.