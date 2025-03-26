Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

BWIN stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $625,425.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at $523,167.66. This represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.