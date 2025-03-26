Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 16,626 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Monimus Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20.
In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
