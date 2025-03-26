Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $261,000 Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of BOH opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

