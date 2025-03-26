Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $261,000 Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 16.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 156.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 917,397 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 27,313 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.6 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HGV. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.