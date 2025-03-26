Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $278,000 Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,108 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilysys by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Agilysys Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,238. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.