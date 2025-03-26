Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $284,000 Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

