Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ambarella by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ambarella by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $26,354.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,563.82. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,637.80. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,957 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 0.3 %

AMBA stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

