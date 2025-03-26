Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $697,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,849.33. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $833,436 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

NYSE TNET opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $134.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.