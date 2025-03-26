Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 48,623 Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 199.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,623 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,269,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 670,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $39.38.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

