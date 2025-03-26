Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJD. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,868,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $54.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

