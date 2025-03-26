Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $411.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

