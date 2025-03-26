Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 345 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

