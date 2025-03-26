Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 47,046 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

FLMI stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

