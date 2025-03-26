Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HSBC by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $664,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $61.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.