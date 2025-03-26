Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 402.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.1 %

SONY stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

