Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 22,411 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

EDV opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

