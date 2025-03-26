Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 25,634 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 233,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PMO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

