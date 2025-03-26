Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,867 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

