Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,197 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,197 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 72.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Humana by 68.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.68.

Humana Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HUM opened at $273.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.00. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.