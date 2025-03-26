Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 35,070 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,070 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

