Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 36,778 Shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,778 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $236,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,608,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Amentum by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $37,188,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amentum Stock Performance

Amentum stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

In other news, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $97,658. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

