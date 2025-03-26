Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 23.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 3.1 %

CLW stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Paper

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Paper

In other news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $27,145.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,907.22. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.