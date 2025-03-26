Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 14,024 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 393,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 106,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

