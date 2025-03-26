Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 17,596 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 327.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 39.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth $225,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.09.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.02 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

