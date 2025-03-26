Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 31,037 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

Invesco Preferred ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

